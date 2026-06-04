Rapper Fetty Wap sending flowers to principal placed on leave after his lyrics ended up in yearbook

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper Fetty Wap’s publicist reached out to Action News Jax, asking for the name of former Trout Creek Academy Principal Katie O’Connell so he could send her flowers.

That came after we reported how the St. Johns County School District placed O’Connell on administrative leave, after this quote from Fetty Wap’s popular song “Trap Queen” was published in the school’s yearbook and attributed to the former principal.

The quote reads:

“Everybody hating, we just call them fans though! -Mrs. O’Connell.”

Action News Jax spoke one-on-one with O’Connell, who claims she never approved that quote.

“I did not put that quote in the yearbook, nor did I approve that quote to be in the yearbook,” said O’Connell.

The story has since gone viral.

Fetty Wap’s publicist says the order was placed with Flowers by Eva florist in St. Johns County.

O’Connell’s attorney, Jack Webb, says the former principal is appreciative of the kind gesture.

“To the extent that Fetty Wap reached out and is likewise supportive, well... Thank you,” said Webb. “She says thank you very much for your consideration and appreciate it.”

The flowers are expected to be delivered at some point tomorrow.

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