DeLand mother drowns saving 4-year-old from St. Johns River

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office provides an update regarding a DeLand mother, Nicole Grayson, who drowned while attempting to save her 4-year-old son from the St. Johns River on Saturday.

Deputies say that after the child accidentally fell into the water near Ed Stone Park, Grayson jumped in to rescue him before passing away in intensive care later that night.

The report states that witnesses and bystanders successfully pulled the boy to safety and provided emergency assistance to Grayson.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this developing story as details come in.

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