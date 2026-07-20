Justin Havre Real Estate Team identifies most quintessential Florida areas

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent survey identified Old Town, Key West, as Florida’s most “unmistakably Florida” neighborhood. The study also recognized Coral Gables and Lincolnville, St. Augustine, as top contenders for quintessential representation of the state.

The Justin Havre Real Estate Team conducted the survey, asking 3,021 respondents to name residential areas they believed best captured the essence of their state. Old Town, Key West, ranked first, with Coral Gables securing the second spot and Lincolnville, St. Augustine, placing third.

Old Town, Key West, presents an island-like and distinctive side of Florida, characterized by wooden conch houses, tin roofs, shutters, porches, and narrow streets. These are shaded by palms and tropical plants. The homes in the area showcase maritime history, Bahamian influence, and practical designs to suit heat, storms, and island living. The neighborhood is colorful, weathered, and compact, portraying a version of Florida shaped more by the sea and less by suburbs.

Coral Gables displays one of Florida’s recognizable residential aesthetics, featuring Mediterranean Revival homes, coral rock details, arched entries, tiled roofs, and lush tropical landscaping. Conceived as a planned city, the area blends grand residential streets with palms, fountains, and a feeling of old Florida elegance. Its architectural style integrates the state’s Spanish, Caribbean, and subtropical influences, resulting in a refined South Florida appearance centered on shade, gardens, and outdoor living.

Lincolnville, St. Augustine, reflects Florida’s historic character through its modest homes, porches, narrow streets, and strong ties to St. Augustine’s past. The neighborhood is situated within one of Florida’s oldest cities and incorporates influences from Southern, coastal, and Spanish colonial traditions. Its residential streets illustrate a more grounded version of Florida history, being local, walkable, weathered, and as closely connected to the community as the architecture.

Across the country, some survey responses emphasized history and architecture. Other respondents highlighted neighborhoods that captured a broader way of life, such as areas described as coastal, leafy, walkable, sun-soaked, or unmistakably local.

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