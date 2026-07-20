MDH Partners acquires Lakeland Commerce Center for $67.7 million

MIAMI, Fla. — JLL Capital Markets announced today the sale of Lakeland Commerce Center Buildings 100-300 for $67.7 million. The transaction involves a three-building, Class A industrial portfolio totaling 557,100 square feet in Lakeland.

JLL represented the seller, Stonemont, in the deal, with MDH Partners acquiring the asset.

The Lakeland Commerce Center consists of three newly constructed, rear-load industrial buildings. These properties are situated on 28.5 acres at 3490 County Line Road in Polk County.

The center is located within a master-planned business park along the County Line Road corridor, positioned between Interstate 4 and Lakeland Linder International Airport. This placement makes it equidistant from Tampa and Orlando.

The property is located 4.7 miles from Interstate 4, providing same-day delivery access to Florida’s 23 million residents. It also offers convenient logistics throughout the southeastern United States.

Lakeland’s industrial market recorded nearly 3 million square feet of net absorption in 2025, matching its historic peak performance from 2021. This figure represents a 74% increase year-over-year.

The market maintains more than 10 million square feet of active tenant requirements. Leasing activity in 2025 was concentrated in spaces under 50,000 square feet, which accounted for more than 95% of transactions.

JLL’s Capital Markets group serves as a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. Its services include investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, loan sales, equity and fund placement, net lease, derivative advisory, and energy and infrastructure advisory.

The group operates with more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide, spread across offices in nearly 50 countries.

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