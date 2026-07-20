Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lake Mary Sunday evening

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Lake Mary.

According to SCSO, deputies responded to a shooting call in the area of Brightview Dr. and Old Lake Mary Road at 7:20 pm,

There, deputies found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SCSO, this seems to be an isolated incident.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest developments.

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