Tropical Depression Two brings growing threat to Northern Gulf Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Two is moving slowly northwestward in the northeastern Gulf and is on track to be a tropical storm by Monday.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 30 mph, but the depression is showing some early signs of organization.

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for the Florida Panhandle, from the Ochlockonee River to the Alabama state line.

Additional tropical storm watches or warnings will likely be required over the next 1-2 days along the northern Gulf coast.

11P Tropics 7/19/26 (WFTV)

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to be a tropical storm on Monday.

The system is expected to turn west-northwestward and parallel the northern Gulf coast through midweek.

Tropical storm conditions are possible along the Florida Panhandle beaches by Monday evening.

The complex will be capable of producing 2-4 inches of rainfall along the northern Gulf coast, with isolated 8-inch totals possible.

For Central Florida, as the depression moves westward, drier air will continue to move into the region. This will reduce the chances of rain and storms through late week.

11P Tropics 7/19/26 (WFTV)

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on Tropical Depression Two.

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