Thousands across Central Florida take part in nationwide ‘Hands Off’ protest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday, anger and frustration built against Elon Musk and the Trump Administration as a wave of protests swept across the country and made its way to Central Florida.

Demonstrators in Ocala, Clermont, Sandford, Orlando, and Cocoa, to name a few, took to the streets in growing opposition to Elon Musk and Donald Trump as they stood to fight for public education, immigrants, women’s rights, our economy, working people, social security, union rights, LGBTQ rights, veteran benefits, families, black history, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion and healthcare.

“Hands off our government. Hands off our rights. Hands off our freedoms,” said Daniel McDow, Space Coast Progressive Alliance President.

What started as isolated marches transformed into a full-scale movement, with protestors voicing frustration over what they call a dangerous blending of tech power, political influence, and divisive rhetoric.

“Essentially, his initial actions in government have essentially isolated us. They are putting us on a trajectory where everyone can see where the market is tanking our dollar, in this case, would destroy basically the lives of every lower class person in America,” said A.J Anderson, Protester.

Organizers say the demonstrations were fueled by concerns over the erosion of democratic norms, the rise of billionaire-backed politics, and the normalization of inflammatory speech. Elon Musk’s increasing political sway and President Trump’s return to the White House have become flashpoints for people who feel unheard and unrepresented.

The protests have remained peaceful but powerful—turning sidewalks into stages for civic expression and signaling that even in quieter towns, the national conversation is impossible to ignore.

“I will tell you, when other people are affected, I’m affected. We are a society of people who have to be kind and care about each other,” said Judith Marber, a protester.

Those backing the Trump Administration were seen waving Trump flags in some of the protests, standing for what they believe the administration is doing for the American people.

From Cocoa, where nearly 1,200 people gathered along King Street and Cocoa Boulevard, and in Orlando, where thousands stood in front of City Hall, to the quieter corners of DeLand.

Crowds of protestors—hundreds strong—held bold signs, blasted megaphones, and chanted in unison that enough is enough.

“We were birthed in a democracy, and we will not let it fade into the dark so easily,” said Anderson.

