‘We have found a home’: Popular Mills 50 winery to reopen in 1920s lakefront events space

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Quantum Leap Winery -- which closed in April after 12 years in Orlando’s Mills 50 District -- announced Tuesday that it will relocate to a lakefront events space in Orange County’s Fairview Shores neighborhood.

The winemaker, which also brews ciders, was located in a building on Wilfred Drive, but that building was sold last year.

The new location will open at The Cottage on Lake Fairview at Edgewater Drive and West Fairbanks Avenue.

“We are so pleased to announce that we have found a home at The Cottage on Lake Fairview and are eagerly looking forward to welcoming all of you back,” the winery said in a Facebook post. “Please hang tight while we continue to transform this space into one of our own.”

The winery said it will manage the property and historic events space, which was built in 1928.

It plans to have its first public viewing July 12.

The winery will eventually be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and will host special events on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

See a map of the winery’s new location below:

