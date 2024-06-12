Ivanhoe Park Lager House opens in old Deadwords space

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ivanhoe Park Lager House opened Wednesday afternoon in the building that once housed Deadwords Brewing Company.
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.’s new brewery is on Orange Blossom Trail near West Central Boulevard in Orlando’s Callahan neighborhood.
Wednesday’s soft opening will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- just in time for the USA-Brazil soccer match at Camping World Stadium. Click here to read more about that.
The new brewery will feature a Lukr side-pull beer faucet.
The Czech-style beer pouring method is said to deliver a “perfect blend of creamy foam and rich flavor,” the brewery said.
The brewery also features a curated wine selection, and there are darts as well.
Another soft opening will be held Friday during which Gentry’s BBQ will takes over the brewery’s kitchen.
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.’s original location in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village District, remains open.
See a map of the new location below:
