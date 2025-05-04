A former Marion County deputy wore a Jack Skellington mask to rob bank, officers say

OCALA, Fla. — On Saturday around 9:30 a.m., officers from Ocala Police responded to a robbery at TD Bank located on SE 17th St. By the time they arrived, the suspect had already escaped with more than $5,000.

The defendant has been identified as Christina Thagard, 40, a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. She was arrested on a charge of robbery with a firearm and booked into the Marion County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

The bank location of the robbery can be seen more clearly on the map below.

Police discovered that the suspect had given a note to the bank teller declaring it was a robbery and that she was carrying a gun.

Shortly after, officers located Thagard driving west on SW College Road, close to the College of Central Florida. The destination can be seen from a better perspective on the map below.

Thagard was arrested and interrogated at the police station. Evidence related to the robbery, such as the stolen cash, clothing, a medical glove and additional items, was discovered in her car.

Surveillance footage and witness descriptions confirmed Thaggard’s involvement, according to reports from the Ocala Police Department.

Detective Pfiefer established probable cause and Thagard was charged with robbery with a firearm.

She was transported to the Marion County Jail.

