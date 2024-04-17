‘This is not goodbye’: Orlando winery must relocate after 12 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Quantum Leap Winery must relocate from the Mills 50 District building it has called home for the past 12 years, the Orlando winery announced Tuesday.

The winemaker, which also brews ciders, said in a Facebook post that the Wilfred Drive building that houses it was sold last year, so it must move elsewhere.

“The new owners will operate in the space, so we are moving out at the end of April,” it said in the post. “We have loved the sense of community in the Mills 50 District and have appreciated the support we have received and the friendships and partnerships we have made.”

The winery said that it will soon announce details about its new location.

“This is not goodbye,” it said in the post. “While we finalize our plans for a long-term home, we are moving to a nearby interim location, which we will announce within next two weeks.”

The winery said it has hosted more than 1,000 events over the years, and it has several more planned before it must move; see more below:

• Wednesday: Wine & Foot Massage

• Thursday: Raid the Wine Cellar

• Sunday: Pup-Pawty Crawl

• April 24: Wine & Yoga

See a map of the winery below:

