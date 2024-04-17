Norwegian Cruise Line unveils culinary restaurants for new cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Setting sail in April 2025, the Norwegian Cruise Line debuts new culinary and beverage restaurants on the Norwegian Aqua.

The Norwegian Aqua is the company’s newest cruise ship that will set to the seas in 2025.

Norwegian Aqua is announcing three brand-new onboard restaurants.

Sukhothai- Norwegian Cruise Line’s first-ever Thai specialty restaurant featuring authentic and traditional flavors.

Swirl Wine Bar- A contemporary wine lounge that strikes the perfect balance between exclusivity and approachability.

Planterie - Will be the cruise line’s first dedicated restaurant offering a fully plant-based menu that includes plant-based bowls and other healthy options.

“Discovering new flavors and dining experiences is such a memorable part of any vacation, especially when you share it with those who matter most to you,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The Norwegian Aqua will be the 20th ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet and will feature the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide.

The new ship will begin sailing in April 2025 with seven-day Caribbean itineraries departing from Port Canaveral.

