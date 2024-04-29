Action 9

Restaurant violations: Action 9 reveals the top offenders

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians continue to dine out at our local restaurants, but do you know if the food is safe to eat?

Action 9′s Jeff Deal dug through more than 60,000 state records to show you the worst offenders and which spots to avoid Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.

Most Read