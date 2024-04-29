Restaurant violations: Action 9 reveals the top offenders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians continue to dine out at our local restaurants, but do you know if the food is safe to eat?
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Action 9′s Jeff Deal dug through more than 60,000 state records to show you the worst offenders and which spots to avoid Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
Read: Recall alert: German prosciutto recalled over lack of inspection in US
©2024 Cox Media Group