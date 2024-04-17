Orlando Magic seek incentives for downtown development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Magic’s Sports + Entertainment District has lined up incentives from the city tied to the $500 million project.

The 900,000-square-foot, mixed-use project will go up for incentives and its development agreement before the city of Orlando Community Redevelopment Agency during the April 22 Orlando City Council meeting.

The district — set to be built on roughly 8.5 vacant acres north of the city of Orlando-owned Kia Center — is a joint venture of Orlando SED Partners LLC, made up of Magic’s SED Development LLC, San Francisco-based JMA Ventures LLC and Houston-based Machete Group.

