Local

This airline has resumed a nonstop service from Orlando to Europe

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

This airline has resumed a nonstop service from Orlando to Europe (Orlando International Airport/Orlando International Airport)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get your kilts and bagpipes ready—a nonstop flight to Scotland is back at the Orlando International Airport.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

MCO announced on Tuesday that Virgin Atlantic Airways has resumed its nonstop service in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The air travel company will fly out of Orlando two times per week.

Read: FAA cancels ground stop advisory for Alaska Airlines

The flight seasonal flight will only stay at MCO until October 26.

Click here for more information about the seasonal flight.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Most Read