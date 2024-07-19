ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections is preparing for the August Primary Election.

Law enforcement is also making safety plans as early voting approaches.

UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger led a discussion Friday on how local and federal agencies can help protect voters and ballots during the election season.

For the first time this year, the elections office will add extra security to over two dozen supervised voting sites in Orange County.

Read: Vote-by-mail request deadline approaches for Orange County residents

These include assisted living or nursing home facilities.

Voters will see off-duty Orange County deputies and Orlando police officers at those facilities.

Read: Orange County sample ballots are now available to view

Orange County adds safety measures to protect voters in November UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger led a discussion Friday on how local and federal agencies can help protect voters and ballots during the election season. (Orange County Supervisor of Elections /Orange County Supervisor of Elections)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group