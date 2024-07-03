Orange County sample ballots are now available to view

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you need a preview of the sample ballot for the August Primary Election, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections has you covered.

The office recently uploaded sample ballots on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Click on the “What’s on my Ballot,” Check My Info,” or “Find my Polling Place under the “Voters” main menu for the ballots.

Residents can visit the website for registration information or request a vote-by-mail ballot on the website.

All the ballot styles are under the “Election Results and Turnout” tab under the “Elections” main menu.

Officials encourage voters to be familiar with what is on the ballot before the election.

