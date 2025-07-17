Orlando commissioner mum on hiring of witness in political rival’s trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando commissioner is not answering questions about why she hired someone who is serving as a key witness in a case against her political rival.

Records show Commissioner Shan Rose hired the witness to work at City Hall last July, months after the arrest of suspended Commissioner Regina Hill.

Rose took over Hill’s seat on the commission.

In a deposition for the case, the witness testified that she worked as a door-to-door canvasser for Rose’s election effort. But the documents show Rose’s campaign did not pay the witness.

When asked about this Thursday morning, Rose replied, “No comment.”

The witness is expected to testify that Hill faked legal documents that let her access a 96-year-old’s money.

Hill’s team wants this testimony thrown out on allegations that the witness obstructed them. Hill’s defense claims the arrest was part of a political conspiracy.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group