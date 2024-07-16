Vote-by-mail request deadline approaches for Orange County residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County voters have less than a month to request a vote-by-mail ballot before the Primary Election.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections said vote-by-mail requests expire after each federal general election cycle.

In this case, requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to Florida laws, voters who want to vote by mail in the August Primary Election must request it before 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2024.

The deadline to switch parties or register to vote in the Primary Election is July 22.

Voters are encouraged to update their signatures online.

“Thanks to the great work of our staff, we have already started processing vote-by-mail ballots for the primary and will be sending them out very soon,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean.

