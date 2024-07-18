Quantum Leap Winery reopens in new lakeside location

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Quantum Leap Winery has officially reopened in its new location in Orange County’s Fairview Shores neighborhood.

The winemaker, which also brews ciders, spent 12 years on Wilfred Drive in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, but it closed in April after its building was sold.

The new location sits on Edgewater Drive, along the shores of Lake Fairview.

The winery held its soft opening Sunday.

If you’re craving a wine or cider flight as you watch the sunset on the lake this weekend, you’re in luck.

Here are the winery’s hours of operation for this weekend:

• 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday

• 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

• Closed for a private event Saturday

• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

See a map of the winery below:

