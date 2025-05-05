FSU shooting victim’s family wants transparent investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The family of one of the victims in last month’s deadly mass shooting at Florida State University is calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

Tiru Chabba was one of the two people killed. He was a food service vendor executive, according to The Associated Press. The attorney for his family says the only time they heard from investigators is when they were notified about his death.

The attorney said not getting answers has been difficult for them, saying it’s hard to process grief appropriately without a real understanding of everything that happened."

One of the questions they are hoping to get answered is how the accused shooter, Phoenix Ikner, got hold of the gun.

Ikner, 20, is the stepson of a Leon County deputy. Investigators say he used her former service weapon in the shooting.

