Cantonese BBQ restaurant headed to Mills 50

An Asian barbecue shop just joined other restaurants in a growing hub for food concepts in the Mills 50 area.

Kai Kai joined the mix of restaurants this past weekend at 1110 E Colonial Drive inside Mills Market, the concept from restaurateurs and Bento Group founders Jimmy and Johnny Tung.

Kai Kai, led by the husband-and-wife team of Chef Jerry and Jackie Lau, will serve Cantonese barbecue and housemade dumplings, as well as traditional dim sum, assorted BBQ rice boxes and classic Cantonese rice and noodle dishes.

