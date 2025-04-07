Chick-fil-A may expand Orlando presence with Lake Nona location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new fast-food eatery is in the works as the area around Lake Nona develops.

Virginia-based Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. filed an application with Orange County to build a 4,855-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru on about two acres on the west side of Boggy Creek Road at Beth Road.

The project is dubbed “Ward Property PD/Nona West Infrastructure PSP/Chick-fil-A Boggy Creek FSU 5957.”

