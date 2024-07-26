Shoppers prepare for upcoming tax holiday on back-to-school items

ORLANDO, Fla. — With less than a month to go before school starts in Florida, the state is helping make school supplies more affordable.

Right now, many businesses are preparing for the state’s annual tax holiday for back-to-school items.

It runs from Monday, July 29 through Aug. 11.

Read: Florida to open back-to-school sales tax holiday

“During this two-week period, we’re a one stop shop for all of our guests,” Mark Benitez, the Store Director at a local Target, said.

Benitez said during the tax holiday shoppers will avoid paying sales tax on school supplies that cost $50 or less, clothes and shoes under $100, and personal computers under $1,500.

“From Crayola crayons to folders and notebooks, expo markers and pencils,” Benitez said.

The back-to-school holiday was included in a broad tax package that lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis approved this year.

Watch: Thousands of Florida preschools expected to close as wave of bankruptcies hits

Between work schedules, kids’ activities, and other responsibilities, the 14 day period will provide parents time to plan back-to-school purchases.

“The sooner the better,” Benitez said. “A lot of things do run out as you get closer to back to school. Right now, is a great opportunity to come in get all of your school needs.”

Jessica Mishael is shopping to prepare her son, Ayden, for second grade.

Watch: Support from loved ones can help students control back-to-school anxiety

“We have a budget,” Mishael said. “We go by the budget. There is great stuff.”

While Ayden had many items to choose from to prepare him for class, he was most excited for one in particular.

“My backpack,” Ayden said.

The back-to-school holiday is projected to save shoppers more than $97 million.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group