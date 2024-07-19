Florida to open back-to-school sales tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will begin a back-to-school sales tax holiday on Monday, July 29.

Shoppers can buy some items tax-free, including most school supplies under $50.

The tax holiday also applies to clothing, shoes, and accessories under $100 and personal computers under $1,500.

Read: Back to school: See when school starts back up in your county

The sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group