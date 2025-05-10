Man arrested for attempted murder in early morning shooting Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police Department has released information on an arrest made in an early morning shooting that left one man severely injured.

At 4:17 a.m., Titusville Police responded to a shooting at Garden Street and S Grannis Avenue.

Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds and provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives quickly identified the suspect, Calvin L. Woodson, a Titusville resident born November 22, 1991. Within two hours, Woodson was located and arrested.

He faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Woodson is currently held at the Brevard County Detention Center with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group