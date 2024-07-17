Back to school: See when school starts back up in your county

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s about that time to gather your supplies and fill up those backpacks.
The start of a new school year is almost here.
Here is a list of back-to-school start dates:
Brevard County: Aug. 12
Flagler County: Aug. 12
Lake County: Aug. 12
Marion County: Aug. 12
Orange County: Aug. 12
Osceola County: Aug. 12
Seminole County: Aug. 12
Sumter County: Aug. 14
Polk County: Aug. 12
Volusia County: Aug. 12
University of Central Florida: Aug. 19
Rollins College: Aug. 26
Valencia College: Aug. 19
Seminole State College: Aug. 26
