Back to school: See when school starts back up in your county

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s about that time to gather your supplies and fill up those backpacks.

The start of a new school year is almost here.

Here is a list of back-to-school start dates:

Brevard County: Aug. 12

Flagler County: Aug. 12

Lake County: Aug. 12

Marion County: Aug. 12

Orange County: Aug. 12

Osceola County: Aug. 12

Seminole County: Aug. 12

Sumter County: Aug. 14

Polk County: Aug. 12

Volusia County: Aug. 12

University of Central Florida: Aug. 19

Rollins College: Aug. 26

Valencia College: Aug. 19

Seminole State College: Aug. 26

