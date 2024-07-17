Sanford single mother of 3 receives car months after serious crash

SANFORD, Fla. — A single mom in Sanford has a new car, thanks to some local organizations.

Loreal Dungee recently got in a serious crash.

For months, she’s had to rely on public transportation to get to work to support her three kids.

Yesterday, the National Auto Body Council, Geico, and Heart of Florida United Way presented Dungee with a Toyota, as part of their Recycled Rides program.

“This will help me tremendously,” Dungee said. “I currently work three jobs, one of which that I walk to. So, this will take away from the hundreds of dollars that I’ve spent on Ubers.”

The Recycled Ride program takes gently used, reliable vehicles and restores them to new conditions.

It has given away more than 3,000 cars since 2007.

