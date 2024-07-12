Local

Florida’s 2-week Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this month

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State of Florida is helping residents prepare for back-to-school.

A two-week back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday will begin on July 29 and end on August 11.

During the sales tax holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less, and personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less are exempt from sales tax.

Here are the tax-free items that qualify:

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less:

  • Personal computers* include:
    • Calculators
    • Desktops
    • Electronic book readers
    • Handhelds
    • Laptops
    • Tablets
    • Tower computers

* The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.

  • Personal computer-related accessories include:
    • Keyboards
    • Mice
    • Modems
    • Monitors
    • Nonrecreational software
    • Other peripheral devices
    • Personal digital assistants
    • Routers

Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:

  • Clothing
    • All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates
    • Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, excluding watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs
  • Wallets or bags
    • Backpacks
    • Diaper Bags
    • Fanny packs
    • Handbags

School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:

  • Blinders
  • Cellophane Tape
  • Compasses
  • Composition books
  • Computer disks
  • Construction paper
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders
  • Glue or paste
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers
  • Notebooks
  • Notebook filler paper
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Poster board
  • Poster paper
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:

  • Flashcards or other learning cards
  • Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills
  • Matching or other memory games
  • Puzzle books and search-and-find books
  • Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Most Read