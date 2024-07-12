Florida’s 2-week Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this month

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State of Florida is helping residents prepare for back-to-school.

A two-week back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday will begin on July 29 and end on August 11.

During the sales tax holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less, and personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less are exempt from sales tax.

Here are the tax-free items that qualify:

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less:

Personal computers* include:

Calculators



Desktops



Electronic book readers



Handhelds



Laptops



Tablets



Tower computers

* The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.

Read: Fry-day: What restaurants are having French Fry Day deals?

Personal computer-related accessories include:

Keyboards



Mice



Modems



Monitors



Nonrecreational software



Other peripheral devices



Personal digital assistants



Routers

Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:

Clothing

All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates



Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, excluding watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs

Wallets or bags

Backpacks



Diaper Bags



Fanny packs



Handbags

Read: Saturday: Adopt a kitten for $5 in Seminole County

School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:

Blinders

Cellophane Tape

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue or paste

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Pencils

Pens

Poster board

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Read: AT&T hack: Almost all customers’ call, text records exposed in 2022 data breach

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:

Flashcards or other learning cards

Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

Matching or other memory games

Puzzle books and search-and-find books

Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group