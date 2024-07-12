Florida’s 2-week Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this month

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State of Florida is helping residents prepare for back-to-school.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
A two-week back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday will begin on July 29 and end on August 11.
During the sales tax holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less, and personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less are exempt from sales tax.
Here are the tax-free items that qualify:
Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less:
- Personal computers* include:
- Calculators
- Desktops
- Electronic book readers
- Handhelds
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Tower computers
* The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.
Read: Fry-day: What restaurants are having French Fry Day deals?
- Personal computer-related accessories include:
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Modems
- Monitors
- Nonrecreational software
- Other peripheral devices
- Personal digital assistants
- Routers
Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:
- Clothing
- All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates
- Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, excluding watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs
- Wallets or bags
- Backpacks
- Diaper Bags
- Fanny packs
- Handbags
Read: Saturday: Adopt a kitten for $5 in Seminole County
School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:
- Blinders
- Cellophane Tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Computer disks
- Construction paper
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue or paste
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Notebook filler paper
- Pencils
- Pens
- Poster board
- Poster paper
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers and staples used to secure paper products
Read: AT&T hack: Almost all customers’ call, text records exposed in 2022 data breach
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:
- Flashcards or other learning cards
- Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills
- Matching or other memory games
- Puzzle books and search-and-find books
- Stacking or nesting blocks or sets
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group