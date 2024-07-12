Saturday: Adopt a kitten for $5 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is holding a special adoption event for its kittens.

The county’s animal shelter has received several litters that need new homes.

So the adoption fee on Saturday for kittens will be just $5.

You can also volunteer to foster a kitten if you’re not ready to adopt one.

To learn more about fostering an animal, click here.

You can check out those kittens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seminole County Animal Services, located at:

232 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773

