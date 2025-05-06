Orlando City District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz announces political party switch

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Commissioner of District 2 Tony Ortiz released a lengthy Op-Ed today explaining his decision to switch political parties.

While City Commissioner is a nonpartisan role, Ortiz had long been affiliated with the Republican Party.

“I once believed it stood for duty, accountability, individual freedom, and family values. But over time, that party has changed. And I can no longer stand by in silence as it turns its back on the very people I’ve sworn to protect.” Ortiz said in his letter.

Ortiz reaffirmed his dedication to all people, whether black, Latino, white, immigrant, LGBTQ+, young, old, and everything in between.

“That’s why I’m choosing to stand with a party that better reflects the values I’ve always lived by — the Democratic Party. A party that believes in protecting the vulnerable, expanding access to healthcare, defending voting rights, and confronting the climate crisis. A party that sees diversity not as a threat, but as a strength. The America I believe in values every person’s contribution, no matter where they were born, what language they speak, or how they worship... Because leadership isn’t about staying comfortable. It’s about standing up when it matters most. And that’s exactly what I intend to keep doing — for every person who calls the City of Orlando home.”

