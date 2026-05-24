Software flaw causes Waymo vehicles to misidentify floodwater as road

ATLANTA, GA. — Waymo self-driving vehicles, including those operating in Orlando, are affected by a recent recall after software was found to have trouble distinguishing floodwater from asphalt. This software issue manifested recently when a Waymo car in Atlanta drove into flooded streets twice during a single ride.

The incident highlights concerns raised by the recall regarding the autonomous vehicles’ ability to navigate challenging weather conditions.

The recall concerns a software issue where Waymo vehicles might mistakenly recognize floodwater as asphalt.

A passenger in Atlanta reported that their Waymo vehicle drove into flooded roads without reducing speed. This happened shortly after news about the software vulnerability was made public.

The passenger stated that the incident happened twice while she was riding in Atlanta, where heavy rain had flooded the roads.

She stated that the autonomous vehicle did not appear to slow down before encountering the water.

“The Waymo didn’t appear to be slowing down, um, as much as I would have expected it to slow down and hit the water. And it wasn’t, you know, an incredibly deep pool of water but it was enough,” the passenger said.

Following the incidents, Waymo eventually credited the passenger for her ride and dispatched a human driver to take her home.

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