Woman’s death in Lake County ruled as homicide

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Lake County sheriff’s office says a death investigation from this week is now a homicide case.

The body of Monica Islam, 44, was found Monday in the area of Scenic Hills Drive and Wolf Branch Road in Mount Dora. She had been reported missing from the Eustis area shortly after her body was found.

On Tuesday, deputies said the medical examiner’s office determined she died from a gunshot wound, and it was a homicide.

A motive is not clear at this time.

