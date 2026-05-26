Orange County

Babysitter accused of neglect after autistic child found near busy Orlando road

Babysitter Charged After Autistic Child Wanders Near Traffic

By WFTV.com News Staff and Angel Green, WFTV.com
By WFTV.com News Staff and Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A babysitter is in custody, accused of child neglect by a caregiver after a non-verbal child with autism wandered unsupervised along Oak Ridge Road.

The child was reportedly found dangerously close to passing cars.

Investigators stated Lakyah Carter was the designated babysitter for the child. The child, who is non-verbal and has autism, was left entirely unattended.

The child left the home and wandered along the side of the road, near active traffic.

Carter is charged with child neglect by a caregiver. The child’s vulnerability, being non-verbal and having autism, made the unattended situation particularly dangerous.

As we learn more Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this dveloping story.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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