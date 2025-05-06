Man accused of grabbing, exposing himself to customer at Orlando CVS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Quintin Cook, 27, appeared before a judge on Friday. He is accused of vulgar indecent exposure and battering a woman at a CVS off East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

During Cook’s first appearance, the judge said, “I was pretty outraged by the alleged facts, so I’m setting bond at $2,500 on court one, $1,000 on count two. “

According to investigators, a woman was shopping in the greeting card aisle when Cook asked her if she smoked marijuana, or “ice.” According to the arrest report, he grabbed the victim’s hand and used it to touch him, then exposed himself.

The report states she tried separating from him, telling him she had to get back to her husband and daughter, but he allegedly followed her outside, touched her then “lifted her blouse and grabbed one of her breasts from outside her clothing.”

He allegedly told her that her husband doesn’t need to know what’s going on.

Some customers say they are concerned. One of them, Danna Bradford, said, “That freaks me out really big time.”

According to the report, the victim was compliant with the suspect due to “fearing possible violence from him.”

Another customer, Melanie Pagan, said, “It’s disturbing. I know she’ll probably not feel comfortable going out anywhere after that.”

It’s not the first time Cook’s been in trouble with the law. Records show he was found guilty of exposing himself in 2024. And last month, he was arrested again for the same thing.

Cook’s long criminal history also includes burglary, grand theft and assault.

“Why can’t they do something major to keep these people that are criminals that are doing all these crimes to women,” Bradford said.

The judge ordered Cook to stay away from the victim and the store if he bails out.

