Florida sees record number of sea turtle nests, including critically endangered species

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reporting a record population growth for many types of sea turtles, including an endangered species.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is listed as critically endangered.

It’s the rarest of all sea turtles and, so far this year, 22 have nested along Cape Canaveral.

That’s up from 10 last year.

FWC estimates there are fewer than 1,000 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles nesting in the entire world.

