Rising temperatures threaten sea turtle population in Florida, researchers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There has been a record-breaking number of sea turtle nests along Florida’s coast.

However, there are concerns the extreme heat could be impacting the population.

Researchers said turtles are facing multiple threats.

Read: Brevard Zoo gets $5M gift to help fund future Sea Turtle Care Complex

The heat makes it difficult for the animals to reproduce, and if the nesting environment gets too hot, the eggs won’t hatch.

Also, the gender of the offspring is influenced by the temperatures, warmer temperatures mean more female babies.

Read: Off to the races: Brevard Zoo releases sea turtle to compete in ‘Tour de Turtles’

“We’ve been monitoring this since about 2000 to 2003. And we’re seeing more, 100% female years or 95 to 98% female years,” one researcher said.

There are still six weeks left until nesting season ends.

Read: Flagler County nighttime beachgoers asked to be mindful of sea turtles; how you can help hatchlings

Experts say it’s very important to leave the turtles and their nests alone.

Residents and visitors should also minimize the use of light on beaches at night.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group