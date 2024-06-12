WATCH: Flagler County crews rescue large sea turtle trapped on rocks

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A large sea turtle is back in the ocean after it was rescued from being trapped in a pile of rocks in Flagler County.

Deputies found the distressed turtle stuck in the rocks along the sand dunes on Monday morning.

Beach officials told the deputies it was safe to release it back into the ocean.

It took a Flagler County deputy and three members of Flagler County Fire Rescue to lift and carry the giant marine reptile.

The sea turtle swam off and into the sunrise after first responders carried it into the surf.

