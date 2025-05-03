‘I was appalled’: residents demand safety after assisted living attack

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office just released a video showing a person of interest in the case of a battery on an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in Doctor Philips - and now, those who live there are demanding accountability. “I’m appalled. I’m upset, that something like this happened,” said Jeff Litvek, a resident at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips, who spoke exclusively with Channel 9 from inside his home on Friday.

After seeing the video of a person apparently freely entering the facility, Litvek says he no longer feels safe. “That the controls at HarborChase as so lacked to have an individual of that nature coming into this facility unabated,” the resident said.

Investigators are now looking the person accused of attacking a 90-year-old woman inside her home. “It’s a nice neighborhood to live at, but in the last couple of months recently it’s gotten worse,” said Daniel Lawless, who lives nearby. “This is a nice establishment. For someone to just walk in and do something like that, it’s not the greatest feeling.“

It all happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 29th. In the video, you can see the man freely walking into the HarborChase of Dr. Phillips. Moments later, this resident tells us, he broke into a woman’s home. “He forced his way in, ripped off her clothes and was trying to suffocate her,” a resident who spoke anonymously with Channel 9 and knows the victim said.

While the suspect is still out there, HarborChase residents say they need more safety measures. “We need more locks on the doors, more security, and even a guard, if possible—a full-time guard,” said Lativik.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to please call 911.

HarborChase of Dr. Phillips released the following statement about the incident:

“On April 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., 911 was called by HarborChase of Dr Phillips’ senior living community regarding an alleged trespasser and incident with a resident within one of the Independent Living apartments. The resident is unharmed, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is fully investigating the incident.

“To protect the privacy of the residents, our associates, and to respect the integrity of the ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, we are currently unable to comment on or provide additional details. We expect our quick and concise actions and transparent reporting to help bring the investigation to a satisfactory resolution.

“HarborChase of Dr Phillips is managed and operated by Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA). It is HRA’s mission to serve and care for seniors and their families with dignity, respect, and compassion. Providing a safe home and working environment for our residents and associates while providing peace of mind for their loved ones remains paramount to HRA and our family of HarborChase communities.

“Harbor Retirement Associates will release an additional statement following formal investigation results and in full cooperation with law enforcement officials.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group