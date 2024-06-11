Brevard Zoo to release sea turtle named Van Gogh this week

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Another sea turtle is returning to its ocean home on Thursday.

Brevard Zoo will release Van Gogh, a green sea turtle, after three months at the Sea Turtle Healing Center.

Van Gogh was taken in on March 30, the same day as the artist Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday.

He had washed ashore and was found by the Sea Turtle Prevention Society.

Read: Florida, environmental group battle in federal court over manatees case

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Brevard Zoo to release sea turtle named Van Gogh back to the ocean (Brevard Zoo/Brevard Zoo)

The sea turtle had arrived at the center with tumors but did not need to be removed and regressed.

He also got along well with other patients and encouraged another sick turtle to eat with them.

Van Gogh will be released at 10 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

The event is open to the public.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group