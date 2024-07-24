Support from loved ones can help students control back-to-school anxiety

ORLANDO, Fla. — The countdown is on for students in Central Florida to head back to school.

For most students, that first day is now just 19 days away.

And that can understandably make some kids a little anxious.

Channel 9 spoke with a licensed mental health counselor who said it’s very normal for kids to feel anxious right about now.

However, there are things parents can do to help before the school bells ring.

Read: Florida to open back-to-school sales tax holiday

Some kids are excited about going back to school, but for others, it isn’t easy.

Brianna Edwards, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, and Play Therapist knows the new year can mean new challenges.

Read: NIL ratification will impact Florida student athletes for upcoming school year

“They lack information and need our help to build language of how to communicate with peers and teachers,” Edwards said.

Edwards stresses getting the kids familiar with their surroundings.

Read: Law enforcement to focus on crosswalk safety for ‘Best Foot Forward’ operation

“Meeting the teacher in advance. Walking the school premises to see where classrooms are, and even what order, if they are switching classes, where they go first, second, third. Help them map out their routes,” she said.

The first day can be an adventure for all, but for some, it can be even more challenging.

“For those that struggle socially, social anxiety as we might call it, building scripting is a way that we can empower them to reduce that anxiety,” she said.

See more in the video above.

©2024 Cox Media Group