NIL ratification will impact Florida student athletes for upcoming school year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State Board of Education will meet Wednesday in Orlando.

Board members are set to give their final approval to allow student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness, or NIL.

If that happens, Florida would join at least 30 other states that allow high schoolers to receive compensation.

The changes would be in effect for the upcoming school year.

Today’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel.

