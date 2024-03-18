Florida bill could allow high school student-athletes to make ‘NIL’ money

ORLANDO, Fla. — High school athletes in Florida could soon be cashing in, just like college athletes.
A new Florida High School Athletic Association proposal aims to change that.
If passed, qualified student-athletes could monetize their “name, image and likeness,” or NIL, while maintaining their eligibility.
It would also allow for negotiating any NIL activities independent of the school or high school association.
Colleges and universities and high-profile head coaches are making billions of dollars from television contracts, gear endorsements and other sponsorships.
