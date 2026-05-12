City manager addresses fire department staffing concerns after chief’s dismissal

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Eyewitness News is asking the Flagler Beach City Manager how he plans to staff the fire department after several firefighters resigned and the chief was fired.

The city manager explained that he dismissed the chief due to a lack of confidence in his abilities.

We learned that the county fire department has been supplying the city with one person per 24-hour period, but the city now has only five firefighters and no chief. When we asked the city manager how long the county has agreed to help, he said it was still being worked out.

In the meantime, residents told us they have concerns about how well the community is being covered.

“Things can get out of hand really quick so if they don’t come quickly, it can go bad,” said Caitlyn.

“There’s all this construction on the pier, what if there’s a fire out there? There’s a lot of stuff happening in town that hasn’t been happening. It seems like this would be the time we would need a fire department,” said Marinna.

City Manager Dale Martin said that after receiving resignation letters from several firefighters who raised concerns about a hostile work environment and management practices, he interviewed the entire department and decided to terminate Stephen Cox.

“This was not a disciplinary termination. Chief Cox did nothing that violated any of our personnel policies,” said Martin.

So far, Martin said, response times haven’t been impacted by the vacancies because the county manages emergency services. But it’s not clear how long the county will fill fire positions.

Martin said while he appreciates the county’s help, he does not support a consolidation with the county.

“If we merge with Flagler County and we get rid of all of our equipment, we are at their mercy for what they decide they want to charge us for future years. We can’t suddenly create a new fire department,” said Martin.

Martin said every person who resigned has been given the opportunity to come back, but so far, none of them have accepted.

Two firefighters have agreed to come back until a new chief is hired but don’t plan to stay long term.

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