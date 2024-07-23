Law enforcement to focus on crosswalk safety for ‘Best Foot Forward’ operation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly every Central Florida school district will begin a new year on Monday, Aug. 12.

Before they do, law enforcement will make sure drivers are safe around areas like crosswalks.

“Operation Best Foot Forward” is kicking off its back-to-school safety campaign on Tuesday.

Officials said they have chosen specific crosswalks close to schools for the operation.

According to Best Foot Forward, drivers in Central Florida only yield to pedestrians at school crossings 45% of the time.

Law enforcement will cross streets near schools over the next week and a half to remind drivers to follow the law.

Drivers who do not stop will be pulled over and face a minimum $164 ticket and three points on their driver’s license.

