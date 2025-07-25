Former Ormond Beach police officer pleads no contest to slamming detainee to ground

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former Ormond Beach police officer seen on video throwing a woman in custody to the ground entered a plea in court Friday.

Jacob Cannon pleaded no contest to felony battery. He will be sentenced Tuesday.

The state is asking for 19 months of jail time

Investigators say Cannon slammed Shanna McRee to the ground when she refused to sit. She was being arrested as part of a DUI investigation.

She suffered a gash on her forehead that required seven stitches.

Cannon apologized in court Friday.

McRee testified that she is reminded daily of what happened by the scars on her face.

