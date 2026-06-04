Fallen Central Florida soldier to be laid to rest

APOPKA, Fla. — The family of a fallen Central Florida soldier is preparing to lay her to rest.

Mariyah Collington died during a training mission in Morocco last month.

Her body arrived at Orlando Executive Airport Wednesday morning.

A celebration of life for Collington will take place at the First Baptist Church of Apopka on June 13.

The public is invited to attend the event.

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