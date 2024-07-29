Florida begins back-to-school tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is helping local families get ready to head back to school.

Most school districts, including Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, go back to school in just two weeks.

This means many families in Central Florida have some back-to-school shopping to do.

Starting Monday, shoppers can save some cash while getting students ready for the new school year.

The tax-free holiday includes savings on school supplies that cost $50 or less, clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less, and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.

Managers at local stores are expecting big crowds.

“The sooner, the better. A lot of things do run out as you get closer to back-to-school,” said Mark Benitez, store director for Target. Right now is a great opportunity to come in and get all of your school needs.”

The sales-tax holiday runs through Sunday, Aug. 11.

