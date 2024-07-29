Florida begins back-to-school tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is helping local families get ready to head back to school.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Most school districts, including Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, go back to school in just two weeks.
This means many families in Central Florida have some back-to-school shopping to do.
Read: ‘Still about 100 drivers down’: OCPS needs bus drivers for upcoming school year
Starting Monday, shoppers can save some cash while getting students ready for the new school year.
The tax-free holiday includes savings on school supplies that cost $50 or less, clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less, and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.
Managers at local stores are expecting big crowds.
“The sooner, the better. A lot of things do run out as you get closer to back-to-school,” said Mark Benitez, store director for Target. Right now is a great opportunity to come in and get all of your school needs.”
Read: Thousands of Florida preschools expected to close as wave of bankruptcies hits
The sales-tax holiday runs through Sunday, Aug. 11.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group