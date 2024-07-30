‘A long time coming’: Brevard Public Schools cuts ribbon on first new middle school in decades

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Brevard County students are preparing to return to class in a brand-new school.

The school district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new Viera Middle School. The campus is located on Stadium Parkway, not far from Viera Blvd. and Interstate 95.

See a map below:

Brevard County’s newest school is also the first new middle school the district has opened since 1995.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Viera Middle School Principal Cathy McNutt said. “Everyone is so excited to have the opening of the new middle school to serve our students.”

McNutt says the school will have an Information and Communications Technology track that students can opt in to as an elective, as well as a robotics and aerospace classroom and lab.

“So students will be involved in studying the technology, developing prototypes and testing them,” McNutt said. “We have an entrepreneurship incubator for our students to learn business leadership skills and also engage in service learning activities at the school and the community.”

The school also includes a new gymnasium, a cafeteria with covered outdoor seating, and flex space for small-group learning.

Approximately 700 seventh and eighth graders will attend Viera Middle School during the 2024-25 school year.

“We really want our students to get engaged in this learning at the middle school,” McNutt said. “Because we really want to create that strong alignment with the high school programs.”

Brevard Public Schools is currently undertaking a five-year expansion plan to introduce 18 new career and technical education programs across the county geared toward enhancing educational opportunities and workforce readiness for students.

McNutt says nearly all the new school’s furniture has arrived with a few items being delivered this week.

The first day of school for students is August 12, but teachers will arrive Friday.

