Orlando woman’s botched cosmetic surgery leads to fake doctor’s arrest, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cosmetic procedure gone wrong led an Orlando woman to help uncover a fake doctor in Miami.

Deputies say 60-year-old Wilson Muñoz Suarez was operating without a medical license, despite calling himself “Dr. Wilson Muñoz” online.

The woman recorded a conversation where he admitted to doing her surgery.

When deputies tried to arrest him, they said he used his own mother as a human shield.

Muñoz faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

